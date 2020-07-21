Previous
Next
Kill them basterds! by mastermek
Photo 3347

Kill them basterds!

This morning they chopped all the life out of these trees. What for? Biomass? That’s supposed to be green right?
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
916% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
is this a harsh prune...because that does work....or something else?
July 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise