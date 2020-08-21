Sign up
Photo 3378
Almost back home
We’ve had 13 tropical days in our country. Definitely a record. Now we’re back it will just be a nice summer day. 26°C with a cool breeze. Lucky us.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
1
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Tags
hipsta
,
cmek
,
cuk
