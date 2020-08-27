Previous
Hole by mastermek
Hole

Abraham Poincheval
Ours, Paris 2014. The artist locked himself up in this bear sculpture for thirteen days.

Museum Voorlinden, Wassenaar
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Francoise ace
the weird ideas humans have never cease to delight me.
August 27th, 2020  
