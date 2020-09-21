Previous
Don’t come if you’re sick by mastermek
Don’t come if you’re sick

In The Netherlands you only go to the doctor if you’re sick. Due to COVID we’re not welcome anymore even when sick...
Good thing is that all chairs are 2m apart and people stay way out of my bubble. I like that.
