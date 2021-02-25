Houston, we’ve got a problem

- MC is not fast enough. Mechanical hammering is so much faster than finger tipping. There are too few readings during hammering which makes it impossible to filter the absolute maximum force from the results. A faster processor should do the job.



- Old worn hammer felt does not transmit force properly to the sensor with a fairly large surface. I need a precise focus point to concentrate all the force from the hammer on the sensor for unambiguous results.



- The positioning of the stop-switches under the keys are now far too precise. There must be a more reliable way without room for error. There are two possible solutions; an improved lever that is moved earlier and further by the key; or an entire new construction with two moving parts that ensures contact without blockkng the key. I’ll go for option 1 first...