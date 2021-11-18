Previous
Next
Ouch! by mastermek
Photo 3831

Ouch!

Stupid me :-( I bought an empty box. I could have known, the signs were there! It's pretty much my fault. But the store neatly kept its service promises. 5 stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ for that.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
1049% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise