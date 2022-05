POST Rotterdam is the redevelopment of the former post office on the Coolsingel in Rotterdam.

This is the back of the national monument from 1923, one of the few buildings that survived the war and reconstruction.

The front of the eclectic building with classical elements remains untouched, but a modern residential tower of 155m will soon arise at the rear. The time when high-rise buildings in the center could not get further than the drawing board is definitely over.