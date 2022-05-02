Previous
The roller bridge by mastermek
Photo 3996

Probably the most hated bridge in the region. At least with captains. If you're unlucky you'll be waiting for an hour for the bridge keeper who rides around on her bike to operate several bridges by hand.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Mek

Photo Details

