The pink podium by mastermek
Photo 4044

The pink podium

On top of The New Institute. I didn’t realize there was a dresscode :-) Viewed like this, our city could indeed use some color.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Photo Details

Louise & Ken
It's almost jarringly wonderful!!!
June 19th, 2022  
