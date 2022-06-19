Sign up
Photo 4044
The pink podium
On top of The New Institute. I didn’t realize there was a dresscode :-) Viewed like this, our city could indeed use some color.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
1
1
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
5501
photos
67
followers
58
following
1107% complete
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
4042
4043
4044
1060
4040
1061
4041
4042
4043
1062
4044
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Hipsta
Camera
367
Taken
19th June 2022 11:09am
pink
,
nieuwe
,
hipsta
,
cmek
,
carchitecture
,
crotterdam
,
dakdagen
,
instituut
Louise & Ken
It's almost jarringly wonderful!!!
June 19th, 2022
