Previous
Next
The traveling tree by mastermek
Photo 4047

The traveling tree

This artwork by Hein van Druppen is about the necessity of greenery in public space. All of our cars take up potential growth space for a tree.

Striking detail; the license plate is invalid and this car is officially not allowed to be parked in any public place.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
1108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise