Photo 4047
The traveling tree
This artwork by Hein van Druppen is about the necessity of greenery in public space. All of our cars take up potential growth space for a tree.
Striking detail; the license plate is invalid and this car is officially not allowed to be parked in any public place.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Tags
vw
,
cart
,
golf
,
hipsta
,
cmek
,
cartist
,
ccar
,
dakdagen
