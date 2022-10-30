Sign up
Photo 4177
Behind the woods
Autumn is definitely the most depressing season, especially when the days are suddenly an hour shorter due to the winter time.
But after today's walk I have to appreciate the positives of this period a bit more. I'll try.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
1
1
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Tags
sunset
,
autumn
,
hipsta
,
vlaardingen
,
cmek
,
csky
Caterina
ace
Beautiful dramatic colors. Fav
October 30th, 2022
