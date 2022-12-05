Sign up
Photo 4212
This is what you get when you decorate the tree before 'Sinterklaas'
All about Sinterklaas:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sinterklaas
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
sinterklaas
,
hipsta
,
cmek
