Photo 4214
Passed by history
Simca (Talbot) 1100 GLS, 1979
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
0
0
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
5784
photos
70
followers
61
following
4207
4208
4209
4210
4211
4212
4213
4214
4209
4210
4211
4212
1149
1150
4213
4214
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
Hipsta
Camera
367
Taken
3rd December 2022 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hipsta
,
talbot
,
cmek
,
simca
,
ccar
