Shop window

Due to the high demand and rising prices, there is a housing shortage in our country. Many houses have to be built, but lack of space and the ridiculous nitrogen regulations are getting in the way of that process.



As a result, every available inch of greenery is sacrificed for a boring high-rise and many small retailers, who have barely survived Covid, are being evicted from their rented space in order to subsequently convert their shops into homes. At least in our city.



The shop window often becomes a refined storage space with a coat rack, but in this case there is no privacy limit whatsoever. Undoubtedly some kind of curtains will follow, but until then we just cycle through the kitchen.