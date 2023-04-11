Previous
Next
Build Your Dreams by mastermek
Photo 4339

Build Your Dreams

BYD ATTO 3. First encounter. Should have stoped to take a better look/picture. It's what it is.

BYD was founded in 1995 as a producer of rechargeable batteries. In 2002 BYD Automobiles ws founded. They sold 300000 plug-in hybrides in the first 6 months.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
1188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise