Photo 4339
Build Your Dreams
BYD ATTO 3. First encounter. Should have stoped to take a better look/picture. It's what it is.
BYD was founded in 1995 as a producer of rechargeable batteries. In 2002 BYD Automobiles ws founded. They sold 300000 plug-in hybrides in the first 6 months.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Tags
hipsta
,
byd
,
cmek
