Photo 4472
12. Bolsward
A gaudy town hall but otherwise little appearance and apart from the course of the water, the fortress is also hard to find. And no cannon to be seen, so tick off and get out.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
6241
photos
67
followers
59
following
Tags
hipsta
,
cmek
,
vesting
