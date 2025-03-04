Previous
Wall of Stories by mastermek
Wall of Stories

I know quite a few women who sort their books by color. Are there men who do that too?

With 3,500 books from the GDR, Anouk Kruithof built this pixelated sunset. A reflection of the way in which digitalization seems to displace the physical object.
Mek

@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
