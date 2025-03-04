Sign up
Photo 5032
Wall of Stories
I know quite a few women who sort their books by color. Are there men who do that too?
With 3,500 books from the GDR, Anouk Kruithof built this pixelated sunset. A reflection of the way in which digitalization seems to displace the physical object.
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
0
0
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
7024
photos
64
followers
59
following
5032
Tags
cart
,
hipsta
,
anouk
,
cmek
,
cartist
,
voorlinden
,
kruithof
