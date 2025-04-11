Previous
Next
Miss Kobe by mastermek
Photo 5069

Miss Kobe

Kawanishi Hide (1894-1965).
Wood block print, 1979.

@forzaviola
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
1389% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact