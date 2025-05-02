Previous
Zure bom by mastermek
Zure bom

A 'sour bomb', sweet and sour in taste, is a Northern Dutch term for a pickled (large) gherkin that is mainly sold in the herring cart. Kesbeke apparently felt the need to make a shot of it. 15%.
