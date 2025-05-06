Sign up
Photo 5095
More green lights for cyclists in the rain
Only during the rain cyclists in Rotterdam are not at a disadvantage. Although, that too is open to interpretation. For a bicycle-friendly country, our city doesn't score particularly high if you ask me.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
7087
photos
64
followers
59
following
1395% complete
5088
5089
5090
5091
5092
5093
5094
5095
Views
1
Album
Hipsta
Camera
372
Taken
28th April 2025 6:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
hipsta
,
cmek
,
crotterdam
