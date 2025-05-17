Kiddos to Austria 🇦🇹

The supposedly apolitical Eurovision Song Contest has degenerated into a battle between proponents and opponents of genocide this year. Fortunately, in my opinion, the latter won. Time for renewal, because this money-guzzling event is already outdated and causes increasing controversy every year. The community that has embraced the phenomenon for all those years is having an increasingly difficult time worldwide, which is fueled by the organization itself, totally dependent on dishonest sponsors. They are constantly balancing on the edge of what is acceptable and they continually make the wrong choices. Perhaps the queer community should start their own contest in a modern way.