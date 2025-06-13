Sign up
Previous
Photo 5133
Fiat Topolino
The moped car is not allowed to be parked on the sidewalk in our city. Our neighbor apparently does not know that... What would you do?
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
0
0
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Photo Details
Tags
fiat
,
hipsta
,
topolino
,
cmek
,
ccar
