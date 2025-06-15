Red line

Until recently (fortunately no longer), we had the worst government in the history of our country, which not only had very bad (antisocial) ideas but (also fortunately) achieved nothing at all. Moreover, they do not dare to say out loud that it is terrible (cautiously expressed) what Israel is doing to all it’s neighbors. That is why today I attended a demonstration for the first time in my life. Together with more than 100,000 others we formed a red line through The Hague, past Peace Palace and parliament.