A j-word synonym would be an enrichment to your language
A j-word synonym would be an enrichment to your language

Gash, slit, tear, laceration, incision, fracture, slash, scratch, injury, wound, rip, rent, scrape, abrasion, rupture, score, crack or snag.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

