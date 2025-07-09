Previous
Mammoet

This crane is taller than our Euromast (185m) and was used to remove advertising logos. It took about an hour to do that. The crane took two weeks to assemble. Preparations began two years ago, and the crane had to be reserved a year and a half ago.
