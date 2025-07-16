Sign up
Photo 5161
Closed to traffic
To make the city car-free and greener, this street is now closed. It was quite busy, so that's bad news for the surrounding streets, which now have to deal with all the rat-running traffic.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
7214
photos
64
followers
58
following
1414% complete
View this month »
5155
5156
5157
5158
5159
5160
5161
5162
Album
Hipsta
Camera
374
Taken
16th July 2025 6:28pm
hipsta
,
cmek
,
crotterdam
