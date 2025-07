Just another wait...

Recently, a barge tried to pass this bridge, but the passage was a little too narrow. They backed up slowly, retracted the fenders, and tried again, but to no avail. There they were, floating with an undeliverable load in a canal where you can't turn. I thought all those barges had standard widths to prevent something like this from happening, but that turns out not to be the case. This skipper simply hadn't done his homework.