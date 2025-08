Oosterschelde

Built in 1917, this uniquely restored ship is one of the most beautiful historic vessels afloat. Oosterschelde is 50 metres long with an incredible 36 metre mast and carries almost 900 square metres of sail.



In August 2023, Oosterschelde set sail to complete the DARWIN200 Global Voyage, which consists of 32 voyage legs sailing from England to Australia and back to Rotterdam. She has just arrived!