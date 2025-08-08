Previous
Nao Victoria by mastermek
Photo 5189

Nao Victoria

This is a replica of the Victoria. Commanded by Juan Sebastian Elcano, the Spanish left Seville in 1519 and returned in 1522, after circumnavigating the globe for the first time in History.
