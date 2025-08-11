4 birds

On the right you can spot 3 buzzards :-) The buzzard is a common sighting in the Broekpolder where I regularly achieve my step goal together with my four-legged friend Marvel.



Today I also encountered about 20 birdwatchers peering through huge lenses at the black stork on the left. A black stork is quite remarkable because they are only seen during migration. In addition, they prefer quiet (swamp) areas with shallow pools that are generally difficult to access.

Luckily, the bird decided to leave during my stay, transforming from an insignificant black dot on the other side of the pond into this black smudge of digital pixels in the blue sky…



The photo is merely a record of the event.