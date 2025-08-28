Sign up
Photo 5209
Observer
One of the seven identical statues in nature reserves across our country, in memory of botanist Victor Westhoff (1916 - 2001).
Willem van der Velden, Springendal 2003.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
0
0
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
7271
photos
64
followers
58
following
1427% complete
View this month »
5205
5206
5207
5208
5209
5210
5211
5212
Latest from all albums
5206
5207
1414
5208
5209
5210
5211
5212
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Hipsta
Camera
374
Taken
25th August 2025 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
victor
,
overijssel
,
twente
,
hipsta
,
willem
,
cmek
,
cartist
,
springendal
,
westhoff
,
velden
,
onland
Leave a Comment
