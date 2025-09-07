Previous
Next
It's finally here by mastermek
Photo 5219

It's finally here

The high bridge is broken. After a few months of creaking and groaning, which only got worse, it was time to wait for the day the bridge wouldn't close. It'll be at least another week.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
1430% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact