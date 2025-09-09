Sign up
Photo 5221
Job creation
The road was closed all day because two men had to remove and reinstall this speed bump. It took them about three hours, including a coffee break. I don't know what they did with our tax money for the rest of the day.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
0
0
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
7281
photos
64
followers
58
following
Tags
hipsta
,
cmek
,
overschie
