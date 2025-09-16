Previous
New Amstel by mastermek
New Amstel

The old town hall in Schiedam (rebuilt after a fire and completed in 1606) is now a representation space for the municipal council and is also used as a wedding hall.
Mek

@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
