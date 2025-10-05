Previous
Nr. 42 by mastermek
Photo 5246

Nr. 42

Jackie Robinson, the first coloured player to play for the Major League Baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Jacob Lawrence
The long stretch, 1949.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Mek
