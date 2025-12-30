Previous
Monument by mastermek
Photo 5333

Monument

The monument commemorates the 117 crew members of Allied aircraft who died in Harderwijk or the surrounding area during World War II.

Harderwijk 2012, Arend Kleinpaste.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

