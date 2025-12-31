Previous
🍊 This made my year 🦆 by mastermek
🍊 This made my year 🦆

This is my favorite animal and I didn’t have any clue this Asian Mandarin duck lived in the wild in our country, until we accidentally stumbled on this small group in a pond in the forest on the Staverden estate.

Sorry for the bad photo.
31st December 2025

Mek

ace
@mastermek
