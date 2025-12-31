Sign up
Photo 5334
🍊 This made my year 🦆
This is my favorite animal and I didn’t have any clue this Asian Mandarin duck lived in the wild in our country, until we accidentally stumbled on this small group in a pond in the forest on the Staverden estate.
Sorry for the bad photo.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Tags
duck
,
hipsta
,
mandarine
,
cmek
,
staverden
,
canimal
