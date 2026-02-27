The pride of the Turkish navy

The Turkish TCG Anadolu is in Rotterdam for a NATO exercise in the North Sea. It is a drone carrier amphibious assault ship, named after the Anatolia Peninsula.



A gloomy ship from a gloomy nation on a gloomy day. With a bit of local colour. As if it's all sunshine and roses where we live...



People are coming from all over to have their pictures taken with it, Turkish flags and all!