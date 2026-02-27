Sign up
Previous
Photo 5392
The pride of the Turkish navy
The Turkish TCG Anadolu is in Rotterdam for a NATO exercise in the North Sea. It is a drone carrier amphibious assault ship, named after the Anatolia Peninsula.
A gloomy ship from a gloomy nation on a gloomy day. With a bit of local colour. As if it's all sunshine and roses where we live...
People are coming from all over to have their pictures taken with it, Turkish flags and all!
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
0
0
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
7459
photos
63
followers
58
following
1477% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Hipsta
Camera
375
Taken
27th February 2026 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ship
,
turkey
,
hipsta
,
watertaxi
,
cmek
,
tcg
,
crotterdam
,
anadolu
