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Built-in skyscraper by mastermek
Photo 5415

Built-in skyscraper

Red apple. Back to May 2011, photo #6:
https://365project.org/mastermek/365/2011-05-27
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
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