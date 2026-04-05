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Photo 5429
Piss on it
Of all the possibilities, the worst-case scenario came true for the third year in a row because all the other clubs failed to deliver. Next week they are visiting the Castle for a certain defeat!
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
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Hipsta
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6th April 2026 4:32pm
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