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Klein by mastermek
Photo 5447

Klein

Top left: untitled by Rotraut and Pluie bleue (blue rain, 1957/2018) by Yves klein.
Top right: Résonance, 1960, Yves Klein.
Bottom left: Galaxy, 1978, Rotraut.
Bottom right: Maternité (Marie Raymond and baby Yves), 1929, Frits Klein.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
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