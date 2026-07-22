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Some driver missed the breaking point by mastermek
Photo 5537

Some driver missed the breaking point

Heavy accident on our iconic bridge. Many injured, one of whom is seriously injured. The cause is currently unknown.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
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