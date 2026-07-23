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The shortest route is often not the most enjoyable by mastermek
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The shortest route is often not the most enjoyable

23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
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