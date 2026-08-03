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Leapmotor B10 by mastermek
Photo 5549

Leapmotor B10

Leapmotor is a Chinese brand, of course. But by now it is 51% owned by Stellantis, based in Amsterdam, and is therefore also 51% European. And a sister brand to Maserati, Opel, Citroën, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, etc. It is all quite shady...
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
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