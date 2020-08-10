Previous
Code red by mastermek
Code red

We had a code red along the entire coastline after four people died in treacherous water with a strong offshore wind. This doesn’t happen very often and of course the red flags were ignored by many...
10th August 2020

Mek

ace
@mastermek
