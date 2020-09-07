Sign up
308 / 365
Selfie
My phone put this one in the selfies folder. Do you see the resemblance?
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
4509
photos
63
followers
57
following
84% complete
Tags
selfie
,
hipsta
,
cmek
