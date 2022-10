Carriage without horses

Peugeot Phaeton, 1894. Only two years later Peugeot started to make their own engines. This car is equipped with a two-cylinder Daimler but is otherwise just a carriage, with all the trimmings. Only 7 of this Type 6 were made and it is one of the oldest cars of an existing brand. Amazingly, it has never been restored and is in pretty good condition.