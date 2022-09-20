Sometimes you read something like 'Copenhagen ranks as the world's best city for cycling', which is funny statement if you live in The Netherlands.
I've been there and it is a wonderful city with a lot of happy cyclists and pretty good infrastructure for two-wheelers.
There's no county like ours though. If you like cycling and want to travel all over a country without being run over by cars then this is the place to be. And it's so flat here, you can cover hundreds of miles without a single bump :-)