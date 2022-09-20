Bicycles

Sometimes you read something like 'Copenhagen ranks as the world's best city for cycling', which is funny statement if you live in The Netherlands.



I've been there and it is a wonderful city with a lot of happy cyclists and pretty good infrastructure for two-wheelers.



There's no county like ours though. If you like cycling and want to travel all over a country without being run over by cars then this is the place to be. And it's so flat here, you can cover hundreds of miles without a single bump :-)