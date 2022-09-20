Previous
Next
Bicycles by mastermek
Photo 1105

Bicycles

Sometimes you read something like 'Copenhagen ranks as the world's best city for cycling', which is funny statement if you live in The Netherlands.

I've been there and it is a wonderful city with a lot of happy cyclists and pretty good infrastructure for two-wheelers.

There's no county like ours though. If you like cycling and want to travel all over a country without being run over by cars then this is the place to be. And it's so flat here, you can cover hundreds of miles without a single bump :-)
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
302% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise