Previous
Next
If I was a Maserati, A red 300s, I'd ride around to your house, baby, Give you a driving test.... by mastermek
Photo 1107

If I was a Maserati, A red 300s, I'd ride around to your house, baby, Give you a driving test....

Maserati 300S, 1957.
Songtext by Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits), sung by Mark and Emmylou Harris in Red Staggerwing, 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YT6nK4Mqz0Y
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise