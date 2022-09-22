Sign up
Photo 1107
If I was a Maserati, A red 300s, I'd ride around to your house, baby, Give you a driving test....
Maserati 300S, 1957.
Songtext by Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits), sung by Mark and Emmylou Harris in Red Staggerwing, 2006
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YT6nK4Mqz0Y
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Views
5
Album
Work in progress
Camera
367
Taken
26th August 2022 1:34pm
Tags
maserati
,
hipsta
,
cmek
,
ccar
,
300s
