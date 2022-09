LC1

It is not a Multipla but nevertheless this Lancia-Abarth LC1 Sport Spider is really ugly. Fortunately, I prefer to photograph only details. This combination of aerodynamic shapes, the Lancia brand, and Martini (striping) is iconic. The car first competed in the World Long Distance Racing Championship in 1982. It won 3 pole positions and 3 races. And that was quite astonishing as the car was built in a very short time with a minimal budget.